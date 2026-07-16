Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,703 shares of the company's stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,531 shares of the company's stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company's stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 2,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 79,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,998,973.32. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of BE stock opened at $238.72 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $280.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $351.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,773.43 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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