Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 431,767 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,153 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 431,767 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.97 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. HSBC boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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