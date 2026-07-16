Signet Financial Management LLC Takes $923,000 Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of GE stock opened at $360.09 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $334.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $254.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $365.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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