Silicon Valley Capital Partners Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 37,846 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners' holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners' holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $387.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $394.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.96. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.61 and a twelve month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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