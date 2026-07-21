Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795,954 shares of the company's stock after selling 280,585 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.53% of Sirius XM worth $41,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 612.8% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $618,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,462.29. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Sirius XM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Evercore set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report).

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