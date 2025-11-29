Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,333 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $35,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company's stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.3%

GE Vernova stock opened at $597.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $592.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Glj Research lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

