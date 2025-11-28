Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 24,555 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,750 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.5% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $339,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $11,421,213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $7,541,880,000 after buying an additional 13,397,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,725,317,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,238,764,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $545.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $652.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

