Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 76,957 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,434 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,957 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Adobe worth $134,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,580 shares of the software company's stock worth $46,650,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.0% in the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the software company's stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,029,950,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,245,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $317.52 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $340.32 and its 200 day moving average is $363.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.58 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $428.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

