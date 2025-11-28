Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,494 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 115,807 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $101,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $397.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $329.78 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $343.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $622.83. The stock has a market cap of $298.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here