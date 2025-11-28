Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 52,743 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $46,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $162.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $158.90.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE TJX opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $154.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.75.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

