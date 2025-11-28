Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $102.53 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,517 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 58,768 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $102,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,039.68. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,836,347.10. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:PG opened at $148.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.86. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $144.09 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $346.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here