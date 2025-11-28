Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $109.42 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,327 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,262 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $109,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after buying an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company's stock worth $9,227,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $4,877,174,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,131,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company's stock worth $3,635,832,000 after purchasing an additional 620,039 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Johnson & Johnson from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5%

JNJ opened at $207.75 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $207.81. The company has a market cap of $500.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.72 and a 200 day moving average of $172.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

