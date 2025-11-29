Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15.65 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,994 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $95.46 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here