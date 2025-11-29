Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $18.71 Million Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,443 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in AppLovin were worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 27.2% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $951,541,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company's stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,426 shares of the company's stock worth $48,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total transaction of $16,070,717.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,553,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 367,927 shares of company stock worth $212,707,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ APP opened at $601.00 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $607.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.73. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business's revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of AppLovin to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered AppLovin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $658.27.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

