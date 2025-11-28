Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012,356 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Bank of America were worth $95,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 585.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $387.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $54.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

