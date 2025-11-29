Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,107 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $30,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 23.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 377,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,083,000 after buying an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,638,365,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 231,656 shares of the company's stock worth $117,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the company's stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $509.51 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is $511.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike's revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $489.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $543.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

