Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,274 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 179,534 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $116,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,444,527,000 after buying an additional 400,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after buying an additional 524,633 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,100,751,000 after buying an additional 234,318 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,011,122,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $303.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The company's 50 day moving average is $293.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

