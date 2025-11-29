Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

