Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 8,054 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,753 shares of the footwear maker's stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in NIKE were worth $17,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.NIKE's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NIKE's payout ratio is 84.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 647,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,965,452. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here