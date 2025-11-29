Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,847 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Newmont were worth $19,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 176.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,960 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 285,897 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 59.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmont by 25.9% in the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 378,975 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 77,865 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $4,424,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $91.20.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

