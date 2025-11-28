Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723,025 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Intel were worth $38,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Intel by 55.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC upped their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $34.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,684.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company's fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here