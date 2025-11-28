Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 359,766 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $112,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $218.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.07. The firm has a market cap of $348.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $279.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here