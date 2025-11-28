Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 110,806 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,855 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 110,806 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Salesforce were worth $126,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 208.6% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.86.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.91, for a total value of $546,547.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,893,439,711.61. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,122 shares of company stock worth $13,367,438. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $228.27 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.96 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $243.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

