Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 207,070 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,116 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 207,070 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $137,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.14 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.34 and a 200-day moving average of $160.27. The company has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,791 shares of company stock worth $27,781,124. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

