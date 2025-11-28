Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 64,059 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,495 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 64,059 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Amgen were worth $69,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $41,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 391.2% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $1,663,726,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $400.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $333.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $344.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.32 and a 200 day moving average of $294.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $345.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here