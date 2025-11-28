Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 65,464 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,056 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 65,464 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $49,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,127,984,000 after buying an additional 1,136,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,606,694,000 after acquiring an additional 128,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,778,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,198 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $933,626,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,177,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.79.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,985,422 shares of company stock valued at $290,780,281. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

