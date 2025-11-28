Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 85,883 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its Tesla stake by 7.4%, selling 85,883 shares and leaving it with 1,079,003 shares worth $342,713,000, which represents about 1.5% of the firm's portfolio and is its 9th largest holding.
  • Insiders have been selling: CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares and Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares, with insiders totaling 82,606 shares sold (~$33.6M) over the past three months while insiders still own about 19.9% of the company.
  • Analyst and financial snapshot: Analyst ratings are mixed with a consensus "Hold" and a $394.03 price target; Tesla has a $1.42 trillion market cap, a PE of 284.39, and recently reported revenue of $28.10 billion and EPS of $0.50, both beating estimates.
  • Interested in Tesla? Here are five stocks we like better.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 85,883 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Tesla were worth $342,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, President Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $394.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,102. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $426.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $433.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 284.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Trump's Law S.1582: $21T Dollar Revolution Coming
Trump's Law S.1582: $21T Dollar Revolution Coming
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
3 Stocks Built to Last During the AI Bubble
3 Stocks Built to Last During the AI Bubble
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

3 Stocks to Buy (& 3 Stocks to Sell) Before 2026
3 Stocks to Buy (& 3 Stocks to Sell) Before 2026
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Ways AI Is Creating Massive Profits — and the Stocks to Watch
5 Ways AI Is Creating Massive Profits — and the Stocks to Watch
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Explosive Stock Moves Shaking Up the Market
Explosive Stock Moves Shaking Up the Market
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines