Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 92,653 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 92,653 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $83,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Applied Materials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $249.97 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $252.66. The stock has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

