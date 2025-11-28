Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904,105 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 207,896 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Walmart were worth $88,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer's stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cvfg LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the retailer's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,160,621.25. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $167,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $109.21 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.59. The company has a market capitalization of $870.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

