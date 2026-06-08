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SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its Broadcom stake by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, buying 1,310 more shares and bringing its total holdings to 16,352 shares valued at about $5.66 million.
  • Broadcom posted strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates with $2.44 per share on $22.19 billion in revenue, while revenue jumped 47.9% year over year.
  • Despite solid fundamentals, the stock faces pressure as investors worry the AI outlook did not exceed lofty expectations enough, even though analysts remain broadly bullish and several raised price targets.
  • Interested in Broadcom? Here are five stocks we like better.

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,252,196,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after purchasing an additional 700,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,035,749,000 after purchasing an additional 748,709 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $385.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.11 and a 12-month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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