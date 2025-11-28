SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,354 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 58,179 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of SLB worth $41,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLB by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in SLB by 4.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SLB by 1.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 6.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SLB by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of SLB to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 target price on shares of SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded SLB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Melius started coverage on SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.28.

NYSE SLB opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company's fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB's payout ratio is 44.02%.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $2,261,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,006,692.99. This trade represents a 27.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,607.50. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 138,174 shares of company stock worth $5,107,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

