SMART Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,452 Corning Incorporated $GLW

SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,452 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corning from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,860. This trade represents a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $164.25 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $142.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $176.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning's revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More.

GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More.

Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More.

Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade prompted intraday selling pressure: analysts cited valuation concerns and JPM’s reassessment of a “blue‑sky” upside scenario, which directly weighed on the share price today. Read More.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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