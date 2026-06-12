SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Acquires New Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,312 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $14,176,000. Microsoft makes up about 4.9% of SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 92,149 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $44,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Premier Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Marest Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stirlingshire Investments Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $730.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $502.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $561.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $390.34 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $356.28 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company's 50 day moving average is $410.65 and its 200-day moving average is $429.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,262 shares of company stock worth $8,695,581. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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