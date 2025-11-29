Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Holdings Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,831 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 74,741 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,900,134,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,895,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $555,847,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company's stock worth $456,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company's stock worth $1,790,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,389 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $11,318,499.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,808.60. This represents a 58.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.88, for a total transaction of $2,238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 532,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,204,906. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,305 shares of company stock worth $52,925,799. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.22.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $250.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.10 and a twelve month high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

