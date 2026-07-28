Socorro Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

Socorro Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 20,562 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 3.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Dbs Bank raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MS stock opened at $214.41 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $136.17 and a 1 year high of $232.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 15.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

Key Morgan Stanley News

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Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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