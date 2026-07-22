SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Stock Position Lowered by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,405 shares of the company's stock after selling 275,149 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,515,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock worth $642,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company's stock worth $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 3.7%

SOFI stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Argus began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 124,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here