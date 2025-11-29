Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO Shares Sold by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,541 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,057 shares of the company's stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 120,500 shares of the company's stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 394,914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 82,932 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $111.46.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of -2.92. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $90.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $66.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Read More

