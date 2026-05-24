Sony Corporation $SONY is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's 5th Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,684,097 shares of the company's stock after selling 889,453 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up about 3.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.14% of Sony worth $225,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Sony by 748.7% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Sony by 304.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in Sony by 81.7% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company's stock.

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Sony Stock Down 2.1%

SONY stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Sony had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.The business had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $32.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.0796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. Sony's payout ratio is currently -55.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sony

In other news, Director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 661,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,959,115.15. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $395,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $622,973.33. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONY

More Sony News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sony’s WH-1000XX “The Collexion” headphones are being positively reviewed as a premium product, which supports the company’s consumer electronics brand. Sony WH-1000XX The Collexion review: Luxury epitomised

Sony’s WH-1000XX “The Collexion” headphones are being positively reviewed as a premium product, which supports the company’s consumer electronics brand. Positive Sentiment: Sony announced a PlayStation State of Play showcase for June, which can help drive attention to upcoming games and hardware. Sony PlayStation State of Play June edition announced

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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