Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $116.64 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 24,927 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.14% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $116,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,004,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,596,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,547,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,975,990,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after purchasing an additional 835,240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,504,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,887 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $707.00 to $696.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $787.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $676.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $640.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $717.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $541.00 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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