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SouthState Bank Corp Buys 8,029 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 94% in the fourth quarter, buying 8,029 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 16,571 shares worth about $5.1 million.
  • GE Aerospace reported strong quarterly results, with earnings per share of $1.86 beating estimates and revenue of $11.61 billion matching forecasts. Revenue rose 24.6% year over year, and the company guided FY 2026 EPS to 7.10–7.40.
  • Recent news and analyst activity remain upbeat: commercial engine orders surged, defense-related contracts added new growth opportunities, and Wall Street’s consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average target price of $348.22.
  • Interested in GE Aerospace? Here are five stocks we like better.

SouthState Bank Corp grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GE stock opened at $328.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $232.24 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. President Capital cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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