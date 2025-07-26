Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,800 shares of the airline's stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up 9.9% of Oldfield Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.18% of Southwest Airlines worth $33,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,919 shares of the airline's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,161 shares of the airline's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the airline's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.75.

In related news, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This trade represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $406,102.49. The trade was a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Southwest Airlines's revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines's payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

