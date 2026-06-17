Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,870 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 19,189 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Sovereign s Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 590,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,224. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.90.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CSCO opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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