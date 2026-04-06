Sovran Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,568 shares of company stock worth $42,435,038. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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