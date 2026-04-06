Sovran Advisors LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,259 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,175 shares of the bank's stock worth $77,534,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,953 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,516 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Credicorp by 25.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 291,237 shares of the bank's stock valued at $77,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,690 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Credicorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 698,267 shares of the bank's stock valued at $185,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Credicorp Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BAP stock opened at $340.03 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $380.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.14 and a 200-day moving average of $297.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 1st. The bank reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BAP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Credicorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $293.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Credicorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $297.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAP

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. NYSE: BAP is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp's principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

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