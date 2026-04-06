Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,619 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 2,548 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4,699.2% during the fourth quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,479,000 after buying an additional 40,131 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $717.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $333.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $678.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $737.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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