Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $10.85 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,464 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.15.

View Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $208.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.50. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $369.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's payout ratio is 293.22%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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