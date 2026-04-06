Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,875 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,538,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. Finally, Munro Partners acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $96,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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