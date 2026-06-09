S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,614 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

S&P Global Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $417.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here