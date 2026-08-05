S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Holdings Lowered by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,357 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,398,991,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $702,911,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 858.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $919,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,544 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,256.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $755,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,249 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,688,643 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $718,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,990 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $521.00 to $513.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $454.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $523.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $412.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business's fifty day moving average price is $423.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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