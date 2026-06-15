S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Position Increased by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,995 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 423 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 80,453 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrafin AG bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,887,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1%

S&P Global stock opened at $419.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50-day moving average price is $424.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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